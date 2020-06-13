AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

With Details of 2020 Season in Limbo, Could Potential Cancelled Games Impact CFP Race?

Parker Thune

Plenty of questions continue to swirl regarding the execution and logistics of the 2020 college football season, and at this point, there are few clear answers.

This week, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione fielded one such question: what happens if a CFP contender misses out on a game or two due to cancellation? 

Such an occurrence would put the playoff selection committee in squarely uncharted territory, and as a member of the committee, Castiglione acknowledged that there's no cut-and-dried solution.

"As far as the playoff selection committee, we have actually had a couple of cases to work through, seasons of certain teams that have been disrupted the past couple years," Castiglione said. "Maybe not as much as to the level of potential we’re talking about now. I mean, there’s still a great deal of unknown."

Oklahoma is among a plethora of schools that could be affected by pandemic-related game cancellations; Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats stated back on May 15 that he wasn't budgeting to play the Sooners on Sept. 5. 

"On a couple of occasions, teams have lost games, in some cases games against notable opponents on their schedule, due to weather," Castiglione noted. "You can remember back the last couple of years, teams along the Eastern Seaboard, Florida all the way through North Carolina and maybe beyond had game interruptions. In a couple of cases they were able to reschedule the games, and in several cases they were not. And so instead of having a 12-game schedule, they had 11-game schedules... I’ve only been on the committee two years, but I do remember in passing that it’s happened previously."

Indeed, Florida, Miami, UCF and USF cancelled games in September 2017 due to Hurricane Irma. However, none of those four schools ended the season in contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Should a team with a legitimate case for a playoff spot fall victim to a cancellation, it could wreak havoc upon the committee's calculus.

Step into the hypothetical for a moment: Notre Dame doesn't belong to a conference, and thus plays an exclusively nonconference slate every year. Say two of their opponents cancel scheduled matchups, leaving the Irish with a patchwork schedule of just 10 games. Then suppose Notre Dame dominates the competition en route to a 10-0 record. At that point, the committee would have to pit the Irish against other contenders who played a full 12 or 13 games.

How on earth could the committee compare teams' resumes when such a significant discrepancy in sample size exists? How would a 10-0 team compare to, say, an 11-2 team or a 12-1 team?

Castiglione was unwilling to offer his conjecture.

"Losing one game [to cancellation] is one thing; losing multiple games may be an entirely different matter," Castiglione said. "And we will have meetings prior to the season and determine how those factors would be considered. I don’t pretend to know, and it’s not really our role right now to predict anything like that."

The CFP committee's rhetoric has raised eyebrows in the past, and it would certainly fall under much added scrutiny if such a situation were to materialize. Nevertheless, Castiglione reiterated that there will be a communal effort to solve any such problems that COVID-19 presents.

"Those are matters that are also taken up by the commissioners, because they put the protocols in place, and it’s approved by the presidents," he said. "We talk about them at the beginning of every meeting we have throughout the course of the selection process. And I’m sure if there are any changes or complications, that they would be announced prior to the season starting."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Jacobe Johnson Chronicles: Mustang prep star reacts to EYBL cancellation

Elite 2023 two-sport star and Oklahoma Sooners recruiting target also says he "hasn't really worried about" his recruitment lately

Parker Thune

Sooners baseball coach Skip Johnson has high praise for Cade Cavalli

22nd overall pick in 2020 MLB draft earns rave reviews from his college manager, who says "I’ve been around a bunch of big leaguers... he throws as easy as any of those guys"

Parker Thune

T-Row and Joe: How much would it cost to test entire athletic department for COVID-19?

Oklahoma AD addresses possible financial burden of testing all student-athletes, coaches, and staffers for coronavirus

Parker Thune

2020 Position Preview: Linebacker

2020 Oklahoma Sooners Position Preview: DaShaun White, Caleb Kelly lead deep linebacker room despite Kenneth Murray's departure

John. E. Hoover

Four Sooners selected in abbreviated 2020 MLB draft

Levi Prater (3rd round), Brady Lindsly (4th), Dane Acker (4th) join teammate Cade Cavalli as Oklahoma draftees

Parker Thune

June 11, 1994: Sooners knock off Georgia Tech to capture College World Series

Behind the bat of outfielder Chip Glass, Oklahoma capped incredible postseason run with rout of Georgia Tech at Rosenblatt Stadium

Parker Thune

Sooners OL Creed Humphrey named a Walter Camp preseason All-American

Shawnee product was a finalist for Rimington Trophy in 2019; elected not to enter NFL draft and return for redshirt junior season

Parker Thune

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Jordan Evans

Norman North product stayed local and blazed a path to the NFL

Parker Thune

Oklahoma RHP Cade Cavalli selected 22nd overall by Nationals

Sooners ace goes to defending World Series champions just six picks after the Cubs take Oklahoma signee Ed Howard

Parker Thune

Joe C. Talks OU at Army and the CFP Impact

Joe Castiglione on Oklahoma Sooners game at Army Black Knights, College Football Playoff

John. E. Hoover