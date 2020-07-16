Charleston Rambo on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo on Thursday was among 55 players named to the 2020 Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Rambo is the Sooners’ most experienced receiver in 2020 after catching 43 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

The award recognizes college football’s most outstanding FBS receiver. Any player who catches a pass, regardless of position, is eligible for the Biletnikoff.

Rambo averaged 17.3 yards per catch last season as Jalen Hurts’ No. 2 option behind All-American CeeDee Lamb.

Rambo had three 100-yard performances and scored four of his five touchdowns in OU’s first four games last season, but then didn’t reach 100 yards the rest of the season and got into the end zone just once in his last 11 games. In the Sooners’ final three games, he caught just five passes for 42 yards.

Rambo will have ample opportunity to shine in 2020 as Lamb has moved on to the NFL, Lee Morris and Nick Basquine have graduated, and the Sooners are lacking experience at the position.

Former 5-star prospects Jadon Haselwood (coming off a knee injury), Trejan Bridges (serving an extended NCAA suspension for failed drug test) and Theo Wease (eight receptions last season) are hoping to make a positive impact this year, as is record-setting Texan Marvin Mims, a true freshman.

Rambo is among five Big 12 players on the initial list: Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, Kansas wideout Andrew Parchment, Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton and Oklahoma State wideout Tylan Wallace, the 2018 runner-up, also made the watch list.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.