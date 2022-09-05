Coach Speak: Oklahoma Ready for a Tempo Battle Against Kent State

NORMAN — The Brent Venables era kicked off in style on Saturday, but the Oklahoma coaching staff wants more out of their team this week.

Both offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof said there was plenty to like in the No. 9-ranked Sooners’ season opening 45-13 victory over the UTEP Miners, but it was only a starting point for where the team needs to be at the end of the year.

This week, OU (1-0) will welcome in an Akron Golden Flashes (0-1) team fresh off a 45-20 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Lebby and Roof met with local media on Monday to preview the contest, as well as put a bow on their final thoughts from the UTEP victory.

Change of Scenery

Anton Harrison started at right tackle last Saturday for Oklahoma in place of Wanya Morris

Wanya Morris was named Oklahoma’s starting right tackle last week, but he was unavailable for the season opener.

As a result, starting left tackle Anton Harrison slid over to right tackle, clearing the path for Tyler Guyton to start at left tackle.

With Guyton making his first start for the Sooners, Lebby said it made the most sense to him and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh to let the more experience player flip sides of the line.

“Just the experience piece of it, playing a lot of games where necessarily hadn’t,” Lebby said. “He's been working at left and (we) felt good about Tyler playing left. And then Anton moving over felt like that was the best thing for the unit and for the offense.

Harrison may be asked to hold down the right side of the line alongside guard Chris Murray against Kent State, as Venables was non-committal that Morris will be available this weekend.

“Wanya is going through some things that we're trying to help him through on and off the field,” Venables said after the win over UTEP on Saturday. “And hopefully in the next several days, hopefully we'll get that, everything, buttoned up. So he's been practicing and working through some things.”

Regardless of who takes the field against Kent State, Lebby said he still wants to see more aggression and physicality out of the offensive line this week.

“Played good, gotta play better,” Lebby said. “We all got to play better. We're not where we want to be. Up front, we've got to be more dominant and finish and be a little more violent than we were on Saturday and coach Bedenbaugh will get it done."

Tempo Battle

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is going to bring the tempo this Saturday, as his Golden Flashes' offense will also try to work quickly

Oklahoma’s offense wants to go fast, and Kent State will try and match that this week.

Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis was known for his tempo as the offensive coordinator at Bowling Green and Syracuse, and his Kent State unit is no different.

The Sooner defense should be up for the test, however, as they see one of the fastest paced offensive groups every single day in practice.

“They go really, really fast,” said Roof, “but so do our guys. And for teams that don’t do that, it’s almost impossible to simulate because if your guys don’t do it, the scout teams can’t do that if that’s not what they do on a daily basis.

“So yeah, I think it’s certainly good that we’ve been working against us and understand the stress and urgency with getting a gall, getting lined up, getting your eyes in the right spot, all those types of things. They go really fast and make explosive plays.”

Roof has never shied away from the task of calling the defense at Oklahoma opposite of Lebby, maintaining that he just has one task as the defensive coordinator — stop opposing offenses at all costs.

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis caught two touchdowns before halftime last Saturday, matching his total for the entire 2021 season

Lebby has maintained all offseason that tight end Brayden Willis would play a big part in Oklahoma’s offense, and that was on full display against UTEP.

Last year, Willis caught just two touchdowns all season. On Saturday, he snagged a pair of touchdowns in the first half on a couple of play calls designed for him.

The OU offensive coordinator lit up when asked about Willis on Monday, citing a long-held belief from his friend and OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.

“Man, couldn't be happier for him,” Lebby said. “I said it after the game, but Coach Finley calls it football karma. And it's real. This dude is the same dude every single day. He's been an unbelievable leader. He's got toughness. He's got physicality. He's got high want-to. High character. And he's earned it man.

“And Coach V talks nonstop about our program being a program that's going to understand how to earn it. He done it. So fired up for him. He's gonna have a great year and keep rolling."

Willis has stepped up as a leader for the 2022 Sooners, and he’s dedicated to doing whatever it takes to win, even if it means he’s not always going to be hauling in touchdowns on Saturday’s.

“I see myself playing whatever role they want me to do,” Willis said after the game on Saturday. “I take pride in blocking, and I want to do that. If they call me to do anything else, I’ll do whatever I can for the team.”

