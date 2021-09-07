'Comfortable' Again, Elite OU Target Gentry Williams Improving in Return

Gentry Williams is happy to be back on the football field.

After getting his 2020 season cut short with a knee injury, the Booker T Washington star is back between the white lines.

Despite the injury, Williams was rated the No. 11 cornerback in the country earlier this summer ahead of his senior season.

In his season debut against Southmoore last week, Williams hauled in five catches for 38 yards while contributing on both sides of the football.

Though he couldn’t match his offensive output from the opener in Game 2 against Del City, Williams still looked even more sure of himself and never appeared to shy away from contact.

“I’m starting to feel a little bit more comfortable playing the game of football again,” Williams said after Booker T Washington’s 39-26 victory over Del City on Friday night. “ Obviously this game I felt like I played faster than last week. Come out with the W, that’s all I really care about so it’s on to the next one.”

Physically, Williams said he felt good on his knee after his second game back.

“It feels good,” he said. “I definitely try to push myself at practice to make these games a lot easier and, shoot, I think I did okay today. Still some stuff to clean up but we’re gonna get better.”

Ahead of his return to the field, Williams had a busy summer. Highly sought after tons of top programs in the country, Williams said he made the rounds across the country, visiting schools from coast-to-coast.

“I was able to go to Florida,” Williams said. “That visit really stood out to me. Going to USC, that visit really stood out to me. And my second trip to Oklahoma, when I went down for the (ChampU BBQ).”

Williams said he had a great experience at the ChampU BBQ, but it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that he would even attend the event.

“It was a good experience,” said Williams. “I was glad I went because in the beginning I didn’t know if I really wanted to go just for personal reasons, but I’m really glad I went. I think my bond with Coach (Alex) Grinch and Coach (Lincoln) Riley helps and we’ll see what it’s like for the future.”

Not only does he share a great bond with Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but Williams has been especially impressed by the defensive turnaround Grinch has spearheaded in Norman.

“I think we can say that Coach Grinch has really turned that defense around,” Williams said. “I think they’ll finish a Top 10 defense in the country.”

Williams said he’s not ready to name an official date for his commitment, but he should be making progress toward a decision.

“Not an official timeline,” he said. “I’ve got a bye week next week so it’ll give me a lot of time to think about it and hopefully come to an end soon.”

Landing a player like Williams could instantly set Oklahoma’s 2022 class back on track.

