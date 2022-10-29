Confidence Growing on the Oklahoma Defense After Three Interception Performance in Ames

AMES, IA — The week off was beneficial for Oklahoma’s defense.

The Sooners hauled in a trio of interceptions to help push OU across the line in a 27-13 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

Two of those picks came in the final eight minutes of the contest, helping Oklahoma cling to the lead and eventually ice the game with a touchdown that was set up at the 2-yard line by linebacker Danny Stutsman’s return.

“It was a breakthrough for ‘em," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the win. "Hopefully it continues to lend credibility to what you’ve been asking them to do.

"... Our guys, through all of it, have consistently come in, put the work in that it takes. They strained on the practice field, they’ve strained off the field in the film room, have put a ton of time in on their own. And I just love to see that, the belief these guys have continued to show up with through it all."

Takeaways through the air bookended the game, as the OU defense started its portion of the game off with a turnover.

The second time Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers dropped back to pass, Oklahoma corner Woodi Washington undercut wide receiver Dimitri Stanley to haul in a contested interception.

"I think it set the tone for the entire team,” Washington said of the play after the game. “For us to come out and get an interception, I think it excited the whole team. We ended up playing well the entire game after that."

For the second straight game, OU finished with two or more interceptions, and the Sooners have now forced at least one turnover in three straight games.

Though Alex Grinch lived by the creed “turnovers equal victory”, OU generally struggled to meet his quota of two takeaways a game.

Those struggles popped up again across Oklahoma’s losing streak, as the Sooners forced just one combined turnover against Kansas State, TCU and Texas.

Not only did the lack of takeaways give opposing offenses more chances to score, but linebacker DaShaun White said it prevented the team from building any kind of rhythm.

“Those are things that we need,” he said after the win. “I know I talked previously about when we don’t get interceptions or just turnovers in general how things can kind of get and our momentum is really bad as a team.

“And so we always talk about playing collective or playing together as a team. And I think that us creating turnovers is kind of our responsibility for the team to create momentum.”

Perhaps none of the interceptions were more important than Justin Broiles’ with 7:36 remaining in the game.

On Iowa State’s previous possession, the Cyclones scored to cut the OU lead to 20-13.

The offense then sputtered, going three-and-out and giving the ball back to Iowa State with decent field position.

Dekkers then moved the ball near midfield before he overthrew Jaylin Noel, and Broiles was in the right spot deep over the middle of the field to haul in his third career interception and flip the field once again back in OU’s favor.

Oklahoma could had a chance at another turnover as well.

Safety Key Lawrence punched the ball out of Noel’s hand near the sideline in the third quarter, but the ball skipped off the grass out of bounds and the Cyclones retained possession.

Forcing turnovers week after week has Oklahoma’s defense confident that they can continue to give the ball back to the offense game after game.

“It's something that coach emphasizes for us each week,” Washington said. “And for us to come out and get three and those games (Kansas) to get some turnovers is good.

“… I think it's a huge building block. For us to come out and play this well against a good Iowa State team... We heard all week about their defense and the offense did a great job of getting a few scores and we did a great job in the kicking game. I think it's going to be a great spark for us."

