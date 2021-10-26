DT Jalen Redmond Returns to Oklahoma Lineup

Without their star interior defensive lineman, the Sooners' pass rush has lacked teeth.

NORMAN — Just in time for “Championship November,” Oklahoma is getting back one of its best defensive linemen.

Jalen Redmond, who started the first three games but has been out with a knee injury for the last five, is expected to be back on the field this week for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

Coach Lincoln Riley announced the news during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Redmond made the trip last week to Kansas, suited up and went through pregame warmups. But he didn’t play in OU’s 35-23 win over the Jayhawks.

“He was close to being ready last week,” Riley said. “But not quite there. Had him there in sort of an emergency scenario, but we do anticipate having him available this week.”

Redmond has played in three games this season, Redmond recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks while also recovering a fumble.

Redmond, who missed 2018 due to blood clots, led the team in sacks in 2019 with 6.5, before opting out of the 2020 season.

A source said Redmond’s absence has been precautionary as he’s been on blood thinners following his injury.

His return is much needed for an Oklahoma defense that recorded just one sack against TCU and Kansas.