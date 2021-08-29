August 29, 2021
Elite 2022 5-Star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Includes Oklahoma in Final 2

The Florida product is down to the Sooners and Texas A&M for the final teams in the running in his recruitment.
Author:
Publish date:

A very big fish in the 2022 recruiting cycle has narrowed his recruitment down to just two schools with Oklahoma making the cut.

5-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy out of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL has shaved his list down to just the Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies for teams in the running for his services.

Brownlow-Dindy is an absolutely elite prospect coming in as the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 4 defensive lineman in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He has been in the crosshairs of Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch for a while now having been offered by Oklahoma all the way back in June of 2020. Brownlow-Dindy has also been offered officially by Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, LSU and USC among a plethora of others.

But, now it is down to just the future SEC rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Should Brownlow-Dindy commit, he would join 4-star Derrick Moore and 3-star Cedric Roberts alongside a very strong defensive line group in the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class.

Also committed on the defensive side of the ball for Oklahoma are 4-star linebackers Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie and a trio of 3-star defensive backs in Robert Spears-Jennings, Xavion Brice and Jayden Rowe

