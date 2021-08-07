Elite 2023 Athlete Makai Lemon Commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class continues to gain momentum.

A day after Lincoln Riley picked up the commitment of star tight end Luke Hasz, 5-star athlete Makai Lemon also announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners on CBS Sports HQ.

"They're getting a leader off and on the field, and they're getting a straight dog," Lemon said when asked what kind of player that OU fans should expect in an interview with CBS Sports HQ.

During his commitment announcement, Lemon said he fell in love with the campus and the coaching staff, saying that Riley is a championship caliber coach.

"Just super great coaching all around, super great knowledge," he said. "When I went down to Oklahoma, it just felt like home. Me and my family felt like it was the right place to be."

Lemon, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound product of Los Alamitos, CA, is a talented two-way star, making plays at both wide receiver and defensive back for his high school.

A high school teammate of OU quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, Lemon is the top-ranked athlete in the country and the No. 15-overall player in the 2023 class per 247 Sports.

He committed to the Sooners over USC, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Alabama.

As a sophomore last season, Lemon caught 43 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 17.6 yards per reception per MaxPreps.

Lemon’s quickness and ability to suddenly change direction always makes him a threat to bust a play open, and would be a great addition to Riley’s offense as Oklahoma is continues to build a talented 2023 class.

Already, the Sooners have the top quarterback in Nelson committed, as well as Hasz, who is the top tight end, and 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb.

The 2023 class is the No. 1-ranked class by Rivals, and is expected to vault Georgia and take the top spot in 247 Sports' class rankings with the addition of Lemon.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.