Elite Quarterback Prospect Commits to Oklahoma

Nick Evers is Jeff Lebby's first quarterback commit as a Sooner, a much-needed win with OU's uncertain future at the position.

Jeff Lebby is on the board.

The new Oklahoma offensive coordinator has landed his first recruit, and it’s a blockbuster.

Nick Evers, the No. 8 quarterback and No. 64-overall player in the 2022 class in Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99, has committed to the Sooners.

The former Florida commit stepped away from his pledge after Dan Mullen’s dismissal, and Lebby was there ready to make his move on behalf of Oklahoma.

Evers has a chance to finish even higher in the final 2022 recruiting rankings, as he’s pieced together an impressive senior campaign for his high school in Flower Mound, TX.

This is a big recruiting win for new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, as the OU roster just needs more quarterback talent.

Former 5-star recruit Spencer Rattler has already entered the transfer portal, and the future of star Caleb Williams is unclear.

Picking up Evers will give Lebby at least one highly coveted quarterback recruit to begin to build his offense around in Norman.

