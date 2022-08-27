Eric Gray Ready For Defined Role in Oklahoma's Offense

No. 9-ranked Oklahoma entered the offseason needing to bolster the running back room. Suddenly, it’s one of the deepest units on the team.

The group has it all, from speed to shiftiness to power to skill in the passing game. Last season, at times, the running game was inconsistent. Through injuries and ineligibilities, the Sooners didn’t have much stability or depth.

It’s been a common theme this offseason, though, that each runner has a role, and Eric Gray is leading the group. Gray, a senior who transferred from Tennessee a year ago, is expecting a huge 2022 campaign.

“I think everybody his stepped up to the plate and taken on their role,” Gray said. Everyone in the running back room has a role within this offense. Everyone has done a good job of working hard, knowing their role and being ready when their time is called.”

One of Gray’s best assets is his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, and he wasn’t able to do much of that last fall. The multitalented back caught just 23 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Over the 2020 COVID season in Knoxville, Gray topped 250 receiving yards as a sophomore, causing Oklahoma fans to be excited about the potential there.

One of the current trends in the NFL is finding running backs who can excel as elite receivers, too. One of the most effective names in that category, Alvin Kamara, played his college days in Knoxville, where Gray started out. There are constant examples of running backs being used to perfection in the passing game, and Gray hopes to be one by the end of the season.

Eric Gray vs. Texas BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

“You look at the league nowadays and those are the backs that you see," Gray said. "Backs that can catch out of the backfield as well as run through the tackles. So being able to showcase that ability of catching out of the backfield is definitely helpful.”

Under a new system and a new coaching staff, a player like Gray could be someone who benefits most.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby loves to get his running backs involved, and Gray’s speed and strength could be a perfect fit. He’s a strong runner, but can make defenders miss at a high rate. Oklahoma’s high tempo will give Gray an advantage, too, as short dump-off passes could go for long gains as the defense wears down.

“I definitely enjoy the tempo," Gray said. "You gotta get in shape for the tempo, but it’s great, it’s a good way to get defenses to look at different things. It’s good for us to use against defenses.”

The system, tempo and role all seem to be a better fit for a player like Gray, and Lebby may have fallen in love with Gray's skillset, setting the senior up for a big season.