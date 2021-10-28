Veteran Oklahoma OL Erik Swenson Continues to Provide Value In His Versatility

The veteran Sooner is the midst of his sixth season in the program after being a 4-star recruit in Oklahoma's 2016 recruiting class.

Veteran Oklahoma offensive lineman Erik Swenson has been with the Sooners for a long time.

Along with linebacker Caleb Kelly, Swenson is in the midst of his sixth season in Norman after joining the program in Oklahoma’s 2016 recruiting class along with long-gone players such as Ben Powers, Parnell Motley and Amani Bledsoe among others.

Over his career, he has been a somewhat polarizing figure among the Sooner faithful. But what has been inarguable about Swenson is his continuance to be a steady force and reliable option for Bill Bedenbaugh up front at a variety of spots.

Lincoln Riley spoke about Swenson’s importance to the team just last week at his weekly press conference following the Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU.

“I mean, like, Erik Swenson the other night, played right tackle — he's not taken one rep at right tackle,” Riley said. “So I mean, just, it's hard to do, man. It's hard to appreciate on the outside, how much guys like that give to you.”

“It's guys like that (who) hung in there, who’ve had all kinds of different roles throughout their career that are crazy committed to this place, this program.”

After redshirting the 2016 season, Swenson played sporadically from 2017-2019 before settling in as an every-game starter for the 2020 campaign.

In the 11 games, Swenson did not allow a single sack among the 272 pass-blocking plays he was on the field for with his Pro Football Focus grade of 83.0 being the highest among the Sooners' starting offensive lineman.

Despite that, this year’s campaign has seen Swenson take on a different role.

He has become the jack-of-all-trades, Swiss Army Knife player for Bedenbaugh and Riley being used all along the front — something he has admitted has been a challenge at times.

"I'd say the biggest challenge is just the whole mental aspect of it,” Swenson said. “(I'm) trying to remember the responsibilities of four positions in 4 1/2 days, so just trying to mentally know all of that. Just the different kind of footwork needed, the different kind of sets and the different kind of roles and responsibilities. Coach Bedenbaugh is a great coach, obviously. He's helped me with that, just learning everything. And then we have Clayton Woods, our new (grad assistant). He's a former player, he's a good friend of mine and he was actually my old roommate in college. So, he's helped me a lot with responsibilities.

“And I'd probably say that's the hardest part, just knowing everything and the whole mental side on top of knowing their defense. What blitzes they run and all that kind of stuff. It's a lot of information every week, but I have some good coaches who help me manage it."

But, while it has been understandably difficult at times for Swenson, his great experience and willingness to do it have made things easier.

“I'd say being here a lot has really helped, just over the years learning things,” Swenson said. “There's some new things every week that just kinda take the mental side and ... just kinda flip around stuff in your mind. The right side will be doing one thing and the left side will be doing the other thing on a play and sometimes you're so used to being on the left side, you go on the right side one play and you may run it how you're on the left side. It's really being locked in, truly going down the line in your head of what each player is doing for each play, just to make sure you're all on the same page.”

The Illinois native has been with Oklahoma long enough to have gotten the chance to block for all of the Riley quarterback projects starting with Baker Mayfield, then Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts before now Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams.

For Swenson, someone who would know as well as anyone, he recognizes what the Sooners have in Williams, comparing his mentality largely to the beloved Mayfield himself.

"He's just a competitor, a natural competitor,” Swenson said of Williams. “He's a great kid. He's a freshman, so he's kind of a kid to me, but I've really enjoyed him. I love all of our quarterbacks, every single one even down to Ben Harris. Every guy is a great guy. Caleb specifically is kind of a jokester in the locker room. He always wants to have fun, but when he gets out on the field it's just all business. You've gotta respect that. Having that mindset of not taking things too seriously all the time as a freshman is definitely very mature of him, and I think he's going to have a lot of great success as the years come here."

“Gosh, over the years every quarterback kind of has their own personality and kind of their own stigma to them. I'd say he's maybe similar to Baker (Mayfield), just always trying to have a good time on the field when we're on the sidelines or not during a competitive period. (Williams) is just trying to make a joke and make people laugh, so I'd say he's probably maybe a little similar to Baker in that aspect. Playing-wise, I'm watching in front of him and not behind him, so I'm not really sure what he's doing playing-wise. But I'd say personality-wise I'd compare him to Baker the most."

Swenson is the veteran, the calming presence on an offense that is still young in a lot of areas.

Say what you want about the sixth-year senior, he is nothing if not willing to do whatever it takes to help Oklahoma win football games.

That remains his primary goal in what could very well be his last season playing football.

“I just like to be there for the team wherever they need me and be there for Coach B,” Swenson said. “If one thing's not going well on one specific position, I'm just happy to be next guy up. I just like learning from each guy. I talk to every single one. Chris (Murray), Anton (Harrison), Andrew (Raym), all of them, just asking them some advice on plays, what do you do here? How do you do this? I just really love the challenge of learning stuff. Meetings over the years for me have been a little bit different of what I want to learn. This year specifically, I just wanted to learn as much as I can about the defense and versus what we do on every single thing, even the coverages that DBs do, doesn't really apply to us too much, but just wanna learn it all.

“It's been challenging but I've really enjoyed it. I like being a utility man. Someone comes to me for a question and coach comes to me for a position, I'm happy to do anything in my power to make it right.”

