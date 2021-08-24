ESPN Picks Three Oklahoma Players as Preseason Freshman All-Americans

Offensive lineman Savion Byrd, linebacker Clayton Smith and wide receiver Mario Williams were each tabbed for the accolade.

Oklahoma landed three players on ESPN’s Preseason Freshman All-America team — and one Sooner was a consensus pick.

Staff writers Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill each picked a team, and offensive lineman Savion Byrd was chosen by both — one of just 10 players to be selected by both writers (subscription needed).

Luginbill also tabbed Mario Williams on offense, while VanHaaren picked outside linebacker Clayton Smith on defense.

Savion Byrd, Mario Williams, Clayton Smith OU Athletics

“Elite talent aside, Williams has intangible traits that set him apart from the pack,” Luginbill wrote. “He’s a savvy, instinctive player and ultra-competitor who only adds to a loaded Oklahoma skill group.”

On Smith, VanHaaren wrote, “The Sooners’ defense has been improving under coordinator Alex Grinch, with the staff adding better defensive prospects over the past few classes. Smith, the ninth-ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class, was a big win when he committed. The Sooners hope he can make an early impact, similar to what Ronnie Perkins did in his first season. Smith is a hybrid player and could impact multiple areas of the defense.”

Both like Byrd’s upside, although it could be difficult for a true freshman to break into Bill Bedenbaugh’s veteran-filled front five.

“At 6-5, 265 pounds,” Luginbill writes, “Byrd has a big frame but is an agile mover and plays with some nastiness. He’s a high-upside big man who may not have to wait long before showing the Sooners what he can do.”

No. 2-ranked OU opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Tulane.