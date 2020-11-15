ESPN's 'College GameDay' coming for Bedlam

Kyler Murray vs. Oklahoma State in 2018 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bedlam just got bigger.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will originate next Saturday’s broadcast from Norman, the network announced on Saturday night.

It’s been eight years that ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show has been on the OU campus, the last time coming before the Sooners’ prime-time loss to No 5-ranked Notre Dame.

The show indicates the No. 18-ranked Sooners (5-2 overall, 3-2) and No. 14 Cowboys (5-1, 4-1) have the premier game in college football next week. OU and OSU meet at 6:30 p.m. at Owen Field with the winner clearing a path to the Big 12 Championship Game. Saturday's game will be televised by ABC.

It’s the eighth appearance for “College GameDay” in Norman. It’s the 38th time OU has hosted the show (fourth-most nationally), and it’s the seventh time “GameDay” has staged before a Bedlam game (OU is 6-0 in the previous meetings).

The 2020 college football season has been odd, to say the least, and pregame TV shows have been affected like everything else. "GameDay" originated this week from The Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA. There have been no crowds attending "GameDay" sets this year due to COVID restrictions, and Oklahoma has eliminated on-campus tailgating in 2020.

