Five Former Oklahoma Players Make Pro Bowl

Kyler Murray, Joe Mixon, Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown and Trent Williams make this year's all-star game in Las Vegas, and more former Sooners could join them.

Five former Oklahoma players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, running back Joe Mixon, tight end Mark Andrews, and offensive tackles Orlando Brown and Trent Williams were named to this year’s all-star game.

OU ties Ohio State for the most selections to this year’s Pro Bowl, which will be played at Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6. Players who play in the Super Bowl the following week don’t play in the Pro Bowl.

Murray recently returned from missing four straight games with injury and has helped guide the Arizona Cardinals to a 10-4 record and first-place standing in the NFC West. Murray has produced 3,309 total yards and 25 touchdowns with two games still to play this season.

It’s Mixon’s third 1,000-yard rushing season for the Cincinnati Bengals (he’s second in the NFL with 1,094 rushing yards and has scored 14 touchdowns), but it’s his first Pro Bowl selection.

For Andrews, it’s his second straight Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens. He leads all NFL tight ends with 1,062 receiving yards (he’s the first Ravens tight end to surpass 1,000 in a season) and has 85 pass receptions this year.

Brown, in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs after a stellar career start with the Ravens, is making his third consecutive Pro Bowl trip.

Williams, who joined the San Francisco 49ers last year after a Hall of Fame start in Washington, has been picked for his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl. Pro Football Focus reports Williams’ 98.5 grade this season leads all NFL players.

Pro Football Focus announced Wednesday that Chiefs rookie Creed Humphrey has the top blocking grade among centers in the NFL this year, so as players opt out of this year’s Pro Bowl, it’s likely Humphrey will be selected as well.