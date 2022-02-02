Florida DL R Mason Thomas Signs With Oklahoma

The Sooners stepped into the Sunshine State to earn the commitment of a talented edge rusher.

Brent Venables’ ties in the Southeast are already paying dividends for Oklahoma.

R Mason Thomas, a 6-foot-2 defensive end from Fort Lauderdale, FL, flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Thomas committed to the Sooners over Miami, who was also heavily involved down the stretch for the talented edge rusher.

Rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals, Thomas is the high school teammate of fellow OU target Ahmad Moten.

Moten ultimately chose to sign with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Utilizing his 215-pound frame, Thomas uses his explosive athleticism to beat opposing offensive lineman off the line of scrimmage, wreaking havoc in opposing backfields.

Thomas visited Oklahoma on Jan. 21 alongside Moten, and picked the Sooners despite also taking a trip to Miami’s campus last weekend.

The commitment of Thomas adds to Venables’ first defensive line haul, which includes the commitments of Alton Tarber and Cedric Roberts, who singed with OU in December.

Thomas is the second major signee to announce for the Sooners on Wednesday after defensive back commit Gentry Williams signed with OU earlier on Wednesday morning.

