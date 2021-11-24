Former Oklahoma CB Tre Brown Out For the Year After Knee Surgery

Brown, a fourth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, began the year on injured reserve, and coach Pete Carroll said the knee injury apparently goes back to his OU days.

Photo: Reese's Senior Bowl

Former Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown's rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks got started late because of an injury.

Unfortunately for Brown, his 2021 season has ended early because of another injury.

Brown, from Tulsa, had what the Seahawks said was successful surgery Tuesday to repair an injury to his patellar tendon.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Brown was “getting all the opinions” and “the sooner the better,” and on Tuesday, Carroll confirmed that Brown would miss the rest of his rookie season.

Carroll also said Monday that Brown had a “long-term” knee issue going back to at least his college days at OU, even though he only missed one game in a Sooner uniform.

News of the surgery was confirmed by the team on its website after surgery by head team physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan.

“Tre Brown underwent successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon and medial and lateral retinacular tears this morning,” Khalfayan said in a statement. “He will remain on crutches for six weeks and his rehabilitation period will be six to seven months. I expect him to make a full recovery.”

Brown began the year on injured reserve with a knee sprain. He told SI Sooners in September that he intended to be back as soon as possible, and when he did return, he immediately emerged as a dynamic cornerback.

Although Brown played in just five games this season, Pro Football Focus reported that he was the only rookie in the league to play 100 snaps and not allow any pass completions of 15 yards or more.

Brown was an OU starter for three-plus years and quickly became high-impact player for the Sooners. He opted out of last year’s Cotton Bowl, then blew away NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl before his pro day workouts. Brown was a fourth-round draft pick last April, No. 137 overall.