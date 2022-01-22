2023 TE Luke Hasz, Once an Oklahoma commit,  Pledges to Arkansas

The top prospect in Oklahoma has decided to cross state lines and play for the Razorbacks.

Luke Hasz, a verbal commit to Oklahoma and one of the top college football prospects in the state of Oklahoma in the 2023 class, has chosen his new school.

Hasz announced Saturday on Twitter that he’ll attend Arkansas.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hasz, is a 4-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, the No. 1 prospect in the Sooner State and the No. 2 tight end in the nation. Rivals ranks him as a 4-star prospect, the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma and No. 3 nationally among tight ends. Rivals ranks him No. 70 overall, while 247 Sports has him at No. 59.

As a sophomore at Bixby High School, Hasz caught 32 passes for 703 yards (22.0 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. Last season, he caught 33 passes for 436 yards and two TDs.

Hasz also plays basketball and runs track for the Class 6A-2 powerhouse.

He originally chose OU over offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Florida State and others. He committed to OU on Aug. 6, then decommitted on Dec. 4 — soon after Lincoln Riley left OU for USC.

Hasz has kept channels open with Oklahoma after Brent Venables’ hire, and remained a high priority with the OU staff, but this weekend made it official that he'll be a Razorback.