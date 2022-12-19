Former Oklahoma DL Announces Transfer Destination

A former Oklahoma lineman has found a new home.

Defensive tackle Cedric Roberts announced his intention to transfer to Texas State, Roberts announced on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 275 pound product of Pflugerville, TX, saw virtually no playing time throughout his freshman year in Norman.

Per Pro Football Focus, Roberts played one snap all year for the Oklahoma defense.

A consensus 3-star recruit out of high school, Roberts committed to Alex Grinch’s staff before OU’s coaching change last winter.

Now, he’ll head back to his home state in search of a fresh start with the Bobcats.

The Sooners have already added one transfer to a defensive line room that has been depleted by the portal and the NFL Draft in Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey.

