Former Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Continues His Takedown of Alex Grinch

Winfrey has been outspoken and critical of his old defensive coordinator, and over the weekend continued to express his feelings.

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey is certainly making his way with the Cleveland Browns.

But clearly, Winfrey isn’t done with his old college defensive coordinator yet.

Winfrey, who has been outspoken about how he was used in his two seasons at OU under coordinator Alex Grinch – even through the pre-draft process, and even after the Browns selected him in the fourth round, No. 108 overall – took to social media again this weekend to express himself.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Winfrey clearly has an appreciation for third-year Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods. His criticism of Grinch, however, was only beginning.

Winfrey’s second tweet even elicited a couple of responses from current Sooner defensive tackle Isaiah Coe.

Grinch’s fix of the OU defense in 2019 was sudden and dramatic. But after regressing in 2021, it sounds like Grinch leaving Oklahoma and joining Lincoln Riley at USC was definitely the best thing for both him and the players returning to the OU squad.