Former Oklahoma DT Found Shot, Killed Thursday Night in Texas

Du'Vonta Lampkin was confirmed to be the victim of a fatal shooting by the Dallas Police Department.

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was pronounced dead Thursday night.

Friday, the Dallas Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal shooting, of which Lampkin was the victim.

Lampkin was staying in an Airbnb as he was preparing to move into a new apartment, investigators said.

Friends of Lampkin went to check on him after he failed to answer phone calls, and the former Sooner was discovered missing his wallet, phone and backpack, investigators said.

Lampkin was 25-years-old.

The Houston native played for Oklahoma from 2015-2017.

After redshirting in 2015, Lampkin earned a spot in the rotation along the defensive line as a redshirt freshman.

Appearing in five games in 2016, Lampkin finished the year with five total tackles and two tackles for loss.

He would play a much larger role in 2017.

In 10 games, Lampkin racked up 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack en route to a Big 12 Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Lampkin then moved along to the NFL, where he spent some time with the Tennessee Titans.

