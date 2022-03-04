How Oklahoma HB Jeremiah Hall, WR Mike Woods Did at the NFL Combine

Hall and Woods participated in various drills along with other NFL draft hopefuls in Indianapolis.

A big week for NFL Draft hopefuls is off and running in Indianapolis with the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

College football’s best have converged on Lucas Oil Stadium to take part in interviews with teams and workout in various drills in hopes of catching the eyes of teams before April’s draft.

On Thursday, former Oklahoma tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall and wide receiver Mike Woods took part.

Hall went first of the two Sooners along with other tight ends running a 40-yard dash in 4.96 seconds.

Hall also participated in a medley of other drills including bench press (19 reps), vertical jump (29 inches), broad jump (nine feet, three inches), the 3-cone drill (7.43 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.62 seconds).

As for Woods, he had a solid 40-yard dash time of 4.5 seconds to go along with a vertical jump of 34.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, five inches.

Woods also did himself some favors with multiple nice grabs in the passing and receiving session working with various quarterback draft hopefuls.

Hall and Woods now look ahead to the Oklahoma Pro Day in the near future to possibly improve on their results in Indianapolis in the lead-up to April’s draft.