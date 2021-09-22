Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Murray had over 400 total yards of offense in Sunday's nail-biting win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On the heels of a dramatic 34-33 win to move the Arizona Cardinals to 2-0, former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has picked up some hardware on Wednesday by being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

On Sunday, Murray completed 29 of 36 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns to the tune of a 117.6 passer rating. He also added 31 yards on the ground with a rushing score.

Kyler Murray Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This is the fifth time in Murray’s young career that he has been named an NFL Player of the Week which already, in just his third season, ties him for the most such honors in Cardinals franchise history.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson and Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner each also earned the honor five times while with Arizona.

Currently in a three-way tie atop the NFC West, Murray and the Cardinals will next hit the road to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 12 p.m. CT.

