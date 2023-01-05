Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator

A former Oklahoma signal-caller is getting his shot at being a major program’s offensive coordinator.

The Tennessee Volunteers announced on Thursday that former OU quarterback Joey Halzle would be taking over the role after Alex Golesh left to become the new head coach at South Florida.

Halzle was in the Sooners quarterback room in the mid to late-2000’s appearing in 21 games from 2006-2008, mostly backing up OU legend Sam Bradford.

In his Oklahoma tenure, he completed 53 of his 83 pass attempts for 640 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

After his playing days were over, Halzle stayed on with the Sooners as an offensive assistant all the way through 2014 before accepting a coaching position with Utah State in 2015 - joining fellow former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel who had moved to the Aggies as the offensive coordinator after his contract was not renewed with the Sooners following the 2014 season.

Heupel then brought Halzle with him to Missouri, then UCF and then Tennessee as quarterbacks coach and has now elevated him to the role of offensive coordinator.

Turning just 37-years-old in a few weeks, Halzle continues to climb the ladder in the coaching ranks having now earned a chance to take over one of the most high-powered offenses in the country.

In 2022, the Volunteers ranked No. 1 in the country in total offense averaging 525.5 yards per game and were also No. 1 in scoring offense putting up 46.1 points per game.

In the midst of one of the biggest turnarounds in the country, Heupel and Halzle will look to continue the upward trajectory into next season as Tennessee hopes to continue to be a perennial College Football Playoff contender.