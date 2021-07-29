Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Comments on Sooners' Move to the SEC

Mayfield said he thought it was the "correct" move that it would help the University of Oklahoma moving forward.

It was only a matter of time before we got to hear Baker Mayfield’s thoughts on all of this, right?

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked big reactions from essentially everyone in the world of college football over the last week and change.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Jake Trotter asked Mayfield what he thought of the Sooners and the Longhorns teaming up to switch conferences.

“That’s a tricky question, Jake,” Mayfield said with a smile. “It’s different, I’ll say that. I think it’s going to help our university for sure. Not that you get bored with success, but I think it’s a new challenge.

“And I think the college game was already changing when it came down to the NIL stuff and what not, expanding the playoff. So I think it’s the correct move. We’ll see what happens the next couple years but I think it’s going to be great for the university overall.”

Similar to former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops, Mayfield is clearly in favor of the move largely citing the long-term health of the program. Many are able to recognize the money disparity between the SEC and the Big 12 and the doors the conference change opens.

Mayfield has always been extremely open with his disdain for Texas, so while it did look to pain him somewhat for the schools to be working together - he gives the move a thumbs up.

