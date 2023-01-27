Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma TE Announces Transfer Destination

Jackson Sumlin, son of former Sooners assistant Kevin Sumlin, walked on at OU and played for the Sooners for three seasons.

Jackson Sumlin is Florida-bound.

Sumlin, who played for Oklahoma for three years and entered the transfer portal last month, announced Friday on Twitter that he’s landed at Florida Atlantic.

Sumlin is the son of former Sooners assistant coach Kevin Sumlin, who was head coach at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona State.

At FAU, Sumlin will play for Owls coach Tom Herman.

Sumlin was a walk-on in OU’s 2020 recruiting class and redshirted his first season. He then played in 11 games in 2021, mostly on special teams, where he got 65 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Also that season, Sumlin caught four passes for 25 yards as a redshirt freshman, including three receptions for 19 yards against Western Carolina and one catch for six yards against Texas Tech.

Sumlin dealt with injuries in 2022 under Brent Venables and did not play.

