Former Oklahoma WR Mario Williams Commits to USC

Another big domino in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes has fallen.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams, who hopped in the transfer portal shortly after Caleb Williams’ announcement that he was going to do so, announced on Saturday that he would be heading west to join USC.

It was widely speculated that Lincoln Riley would attempt to bring current Sooners with him to the Trojans when he took the job, but so far had only flipped commitments.

That changes this weekend with Williams marking the first Oklahoma player to hit the transfer portal and follow Riley to USC.

As a true freshman in 2021, Williams caught 35 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

Mario Williams expressed heavy interest in the recruiting process of joining Caleb Williams wherever he elected to go, so this move serves as another massive suggestion that Caleb could be headed to Southern California in the near future as well.

It is unclear at this time if Mario Williams will also play baseball, as he intended to do with the Sooners.