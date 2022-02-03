Skip to main content

Four Oklahoma Players Named to Team USA Roster

Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings and Jayda Coleman will all represent the United States in International competition this summer.

Four Oklahoma Sooners will be donning the Red, White and Blue this summer.

Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings were named to the Team USA roster that will compete in the 2022 Japan AllStar Series from Aug. 1-9.

Alo and Coleman will both also compete in the 2022 Canada Cup from June 20-26 in Surrey, BC, Can.

Hansen will also compete in the World Games, which will be held from July 7-12 in Birmingham.

Previously, only Hansen was named to the World Game roster following last months’ Team USA trials.

All four All-Americans last season, they all turned heads during Oklahoma’s 2021 National Championship run.

Alo was named the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, and set the Oklahoma program record for home runs (34), batting average (.475) and total bases (203) last season.

Jennings took home major hardware too, and was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year in 2021. She set the NCAA single-season freshman RBI record with 92, and launched 27 home runs of her own, just three shy of the NCAA freshman record.

Coleman also had an outstanding freshman campaign, as she finished as a finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year award. Flashing her athleticism by making game-changing defensive plays in the outfield, the centerfielder also stole 20 bases and ranked second on the team with a .545 on-base percentage last year.

Helping the pitching staff along from behind the plate, Hansen was also a weapon both in the field and in the batter’s box. Only three runners stole on her all season, while she also battered opposing pitchers, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 66 runs while finishing with a .438 batting average.

The four Sooners will first set their sights on defending their National Championship, as the season starts on Feb. 10 with a trip to play UC Santa Barbara. 

