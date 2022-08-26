Skip to main content

Four-Star Washington RB Emeka Megwa Has Enrolled at Oklahoma

The Sooners have added plenty of outside depth via the transfer portal this offseason to a suddenly deep backfield.

It appears Oklahoma has added reinforcements in the backfield.

In a surprising and unexpected turn of events, Washington transfer running back Emeka Megwa has apparently enrolled at OU. After a short stint in Seattle, Megwa will be a redshirt freshman in Norman.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 2.22.28 PM

Megwa, an elite recruit from Keller, TX, was a 4-star running back according to 247 Sports. His college list was impressive, including offers from the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State. The Sooners originally offered Megwa, but came up empty as he went to UW.

Instead of waiting to enroll in January 2022, Megwa decided to join the Huskies early in September 2021. He was on Washington’s roster last season, but didn’t see any field time after opting to redshirt. Megwa left the team this summer, entering the transfer portal on Aug. 2, and has been looking for a new home ever since.

Megwa is a strong, physical runner that looks the part at 6-foot, 215 pounds. In 2020, his last high school season, Megwa rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 133 carries.

Oklahoma currently features two veteran running backs in Marcus Major and Eric Gray, but outside of that, the room is relatively young. Both Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes have a reputation for breakaway speed and pass catching abilities, and junior college transfer Tawee Walker and UCF transfer Bentavious Thompson are technically walk-ons, so adding a potential bruiser and Megwa is just what the Sooners needed.

Megwa, who also played linebacker in high school, was the nation's No. 24-ranked athlete as a recruit, according to the 247 Sports Composite. It's unclear which position he would prefer, although he was a running back at Washington. 

His role on the field right away may be minimal, but as Megwa progresses and learns the system, he could be a solid addition for the Sooners. 

