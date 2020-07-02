Fourteen Oklahoma Football Players, Two Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma tested 111 football players for COVID-19 on Monday, and 14 Sooner players have tested positive.

According to data released by the school on Wednesday evening, seven players tested positive before Monday’s tests were administered, and another seven were revealed this week.

Of those, two are labeled as recoveries, giving OU 12 active cases of football players with COVID-19.

The school also administered tests to 72 football coaching and support staff, and returned two positive tests.

No other data was release by the school.

The Sooners returned to voluntary on-campus workouts on Wednesday, and have been phasing student-athletes back to campus over the last two weeks.

Last week, the university announced how it would handle quarantine and testing procedures.

Student-athletes who test positive will be quarantined in an on-campus facility and receive support from OU medical staff, including meals and academic services. Staff members who test positive will isolate at their homes.

Oklahoma COVID-19 Testing Data (July 1)

Total football players tested on Monday, June 29: 111

Total positive test results from Monday, June 29: 7

Number of positives that existed before Monday's testing: 7

Total cases among players: 14

Recoveries: 2

Active cases: 12

Total number of staff tested: 72

Total positive results among staff: 2

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.