Fresh Faces: Oklahoma Transfer OL Derek Simmons Brings Depth, Versatility
After four seasons split between the Division I FCS and Division II levels, Derek Simmons didn’t know what to expect when he entered the transfer portal in November.
Simmons, an offensive lineman who most recently played at Western Carolina, posted stellar numbers while playing at small schools.
Even so, Simmons thought larger programs might look down upon the fact that he thrived at a lower level of college football.
That wasn’t the case.
Simmons told Rivals that he received 15 offers on his first day in the portal. Schools like Michigan State, Duke and North Carolina State were among those that offered him on that day, and he later earned offers from Florida State, Northwestern and Fresno State.
Oklahoma offered Simmons on Dec. 9. And once he heard the sales pitch from offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, he was sold.
“I was bought in,” Simmons said. “I told my mom and dad right away. ... I’m stoked.”
Simmons began his career at Division II Tusculum before transferring to Abilene Christian, where he played one season. The offensive lineman then transferred to Western Carolina, an FCS program in the Southern Conference where he spent two years.
Between his two FCS stops, Simmons played 1,579 snaps, posting Pro Football Focus grades of 82.3 (pass blocking) and 74.4 (run blocking). In 947 pass-blocking assignments, Simmons has allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits.
Simmons was rated as a 4-star transfer by Rivals and the No. 29 prospect in the 2024 postseason transfer portal class.
After playing for three different teams in four years, Simmons feels confident that he’ll be able to produce similarly for the Sooners.
“I think my knowledge with me being older and being in so many offenses (will help),” Simmons said.
Simmons knows that the competition will be stiffer than it ever has been for him in the SEC. Adjusting to that is what excited him most before spring ball.
“It’s going to make me a better offensive lineman, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Simmons said.
Senior offensive lineman Troy Everett believes Simmons elevated his game during spring ball and will be a versatile threat for the Sooners in 2025.
“Derek, he brings a lot of good stuff to the table,” Everett said. “He's aggressive. He's very agile, he can move around.”
Oklahoma’s offensive line lacked consistency in 2024, as Bedenbaugh played eight different starting lineups in OU’s first nine games of the year. The Sooners lost four offensive linemen — including former starters Joshua Bates and Geirean Hatchett — to the portal after the season.
Simmons is one of three players who transferred to OU after 2024, along with former Stanford teammates Luke Baklenko and Jake Maikkula. Oklahoma also signed linemen Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Darius Afalava, Sean Hutton and Owen Hollenbeck to its 2025 recruiting class.
With the combination of newcomers and veterans — like Everett, Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Logan Howland and Heath Ozaeta — there was plenty of competition among the offensive line during spring ball.
Ultimately, Simmons believes that will make the unit more cohesive in 2025.
“We love competition,” Simmons said. “The competition that we’ve been doing is really fun. It’s something that the offensive line and defensive line need. Doing that competition causes you to communicate more, and it makes you a stronger group.”