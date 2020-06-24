Add another chapter to the growing legend of Gabe Brkic and his superhuman right foot.

In a video posted Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma's chiseled kicker showed off his unholy range to the social media universe.

Yes, you just watched Brkic hit from 72 yards — and on a traditional two-step approach, at that. No running start for the Ohio native.

Granted, kicking alone on a practice field hardly approximates kicking in a game environment. But for comparison, the longest field goal ever converted in a college football game is 69 yards, by Abilene Christian's Ove Johansson in 1977.

Brkic, who made all 17 field goals and all 52 extra points that he attempted in 2019, enters his redshirt sophomore season as a heavy favorite to win the Groza Award. As SI Sooners previously reported, Brkic is one of just four collegiate kickers in recorded history to make all of his kicks in a season (minimum 12 field goal attempts). The feat is all the more impressive given that he began the year as a kickoff specialist, and only inherited the starting job after Calum Sutherland's dismissal.

There's hardly any doubt that Brkic has one of the most accurate legs in the college game. But few would realize he's also got one of the strongest. After all, he hardly got the chance to show it off last season, as his longest field goal attempt was a mere 50-yarder against Kansas State. But during pregame warmups, Brkic often sends 57-yard attempts through the goalposts with ease.

Tony DiRienzo has long held the school record for longest field goal (a 60-yard boot in 1973), and it remains to be seen whether Lincoln Riley is comfortable calling on his kicker from area-code distance. But if the proper game situation arises, Brkic may challenge DiRienzo's mark in 2020.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.