Report: Gators CB Marco Wilson adds to Florida opt-outs from Cotton Bowl

Including opt-outs, injuries, transfers and COVID-19, Florida is now down seven starters for Wednesday's game against No. 6 Oklahoma

The Cotton Bowl exodus apparently continues for the Florida Gators, as defensive back Marco Wilson reportedly has joined the list of those who will not play in the game.

Per al.com, Wilson reportedly will skip the matchup with the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Monday turned out to be a tough day for Florida, as Wilson was one of four members of the Gators to announce they will miss the bowl game. Standout wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes both declared for the draft in statements on Twitter.

The wide receiver room then lost another player as Jacob Copeland announced he would also miss the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19.

Two other starters — safety Shawn Davis and linebacker Ventrell Miller — had previously announced their intention to respectively opt out and transfer.

Wilson finished his 2020 campaign with 33 total tackles and four passes defended, but he stole headlines with one now infamous toss of a shoe.

In Florida’s matchup against LSU earlier this month, the Gators defense had stopped the Tigers on third down late in the fourth quarter and thought they would be giving the ball back to Kyle Trask and the offense with a chance to take the lead.

Instead, in the aftermath of the play, Wilson took an LSU player’s shoe and tossed it down the field, earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and continuing the Tigers’ drive.

Cade York ended the possession by nailing a game winning 57-yard field goal in the fog to complete LSU’s 37-34 upset of the Gators. The loss all but ended Florida’s playoff hopes and potentially dealt a major blow to Trask’s Heisman Trophy aspirations.

The Gators are scheduled to arrive in Arlington for the Cotton Bowl on Monday evening, and will participate in a final practice on Tuesday ahead of the game.

Both Florida coach Dan Mullen and OU coach Lincoln Riley will participate in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Kickoff of the 2020 Cotton Bowl will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday from AT&T Stadium.

