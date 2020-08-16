SI.com
Grant Calcaterra Returns to Football, Enters Transfer Portal

John. E. Hoover

Grant Calcaterra 1
Grant CalcaterraKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra delivered a shocking announcement on Saturday.

Calcaterra, who stepped away from the game because of lingering and repeated concussions, said on Twitter he’ll be returning to football — but it won’t be at Oklahoma.

“This is something that I’ve been thinking about since the day I stepped away,” he wrote. “I owed myself the time to reflect on the best decision for me.”

That decision will not involve Oklahoma football, which apparently made Calcaterra’s decision to return even harder.

“I have nothing bur love and respect for the University of Oklahoma,” he wrote. “I have nothing but great memories and better relationships.

“I’m a Sooner for life.”

Calcaterra thanked Lincoln Riley and Cale Gundy and “all my coaches … teammates, staff members, friends, supporters, fans and everyone I’ve. Been lucky enough to cross paths with in my time in Oklahoma. It’s been an absolute blessing.”

Grant Calcaterra senior
Grant Calcaterra and his family on Senior NightKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last November, Calcaterra even went through Senior Night activities on Owen Field.

Calcaterra hails from Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, where he played at Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Calcaterra played in just 20 games in three years as a Sooner, catching 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. Renowned for making the difficult grab, his highlights included a spectacular game-clinching touchdown catch from Kyler Murray with two minutes to play in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game against Texas.

Grant Calcaterra TD
Grant Calcaterra's one-handed game-clincher over Texas' B.J. FosterKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

That 2018 season was Calcaterra’s best. He caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six TDs. He was a preseason All-Big 12 tight end in 2019, but a lack of action in the first three games (he caught just five passes for 79 yards) and a second concussion two days before playing the Longhorns in October cost him the rest of the season.

In December, Calcaterra announced his retirement because of multiple concussions, then held an emotional press conference.

Only a day before announcing he was coming back to football, Calcaterra posted a photo wearing his three Big 12 championship rings.

Perhaps having all three rings on at once stoked something smoldering inside Calcaterra.

“Ultimately,” Calcaterra wrote, “my love and passion for the game and my desire to accomplish my goals are the reason for my return.

“It means something different when you’ve been without game. By any means necessary, I’m back. And I’m better.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jamesslemaker
jamesslemaker

I really can't imagine OU not welcoming him back. What's up?

No matter what, I'll remember him for one of the greatest plays in Sooner history.

