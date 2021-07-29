Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Georgia

Though they fought in the legal trenches together in the 80's, the Sooners and the Bulldogs have only met once on the gridiron.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Georgia.

Nickname: Bulldogs

Location: Athens, Georgia

Stadium: Sanford Stadium (92,746)

Head Coach: Kirby Smart

Claimed Football National Titles: 2 (1942, 1980)

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Disappointing Georgia (specifically Atlanta) sports fans, Calling the Dawgs

Football Royalty: Herschel Walker, Charley Trippi, Frank Tarkenton, Terrell Davis, Champ Bailey, Glenn “Pop” Warner

Famous Alumni: Mariah Taylor, Alton Brown, Chip Caray, Ernie Johnson

Of Note: The Bulldogs are (partly) responsible for today’s media landscape surrounding collegiate athletics. In 1984, Georgia joined Oklahoma’s lawsuit against the NCAA levying the accusation that the NCAA had monopolized the television contract in college football. The case, NCAA vs. The Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, made it all the way to the Supreme Court. OU and UGA won their battle, essentially granting schools the ability to negotiate their television deals, leading to Grants of Rights, third tier rights, and all the buzzwords surrounding the ever-changing landscape of conference realignment. Essentially, if Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby had a time machine, he could have eliminated the headaches of the last week if he went back in time to stop Oklahoma and Georgia from changing college football forever.

Series History with Oklahoma: Georgia leads 1-0

Last Meeting: 2018 Rose Bowl — Georgia won 54-48

