Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know LSU

The Tigers have only met the Sooners three times, winning the last two meetings in major post-season contests.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: LSU.

Nickname: Tigers

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Stadium: Tiger Stadium/Death Valley (102,321)

Head Coach: Ed Orgeron

The LSU Tigers enter Death Valley Scott Clause / USA TODAY Network-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Claimed Football National Titles: 4 (1958, 2003, 2007, 2019)

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Getting the song “Neck” banned, translating Ed Orgeron’s sideline interviews

Football Royalty: Steve Van Buren, Y.A. Tittle, Jim Taylor, Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson, Alan Faneca, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow

Famous Alumni: JaMarcus Russell, Ben Simmons, Shaquille O’Neal, “Pistol Pete” Maravich, James Carville, Lolo Jones,

Of Note: Don’t expect to see LSU donning purple jerseys too often in your travels around the SEC. The Tigers are one of the few teams that wear their white jerseys at home, as legend says it brings LSU good luck. In 1957, head coach Paul Dietzel had his Tigers wear white at home as LSU hosted then-SEC power Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were also known for wearing their white jerseys at home, and Dietzel thought the good fortune would rub off on LSU. In the end it did, and the Tigers continued to wear white at home throughout the 1958 season, capturing the program’s first National Championship. The program had to put the tradition on hiatus from 1983 to 1994 to abide by NCAA rules, but the Tigers were able to return to their lucky white uniforms when the NCAA relaxed the rules toward the end of the 90’s. Their uniform-related luck returned to boost the Tigers in 2020, when Florida’s Marco Wilson chucked a Tiger cleat so far down the field he earned his team a 15-yard penalty, setting up a crucial field goal for LSU, helping them upset the Gators in the Swamp.

Series History with Oklahoma: LSU leads 2-1

Last Meeting: 2019 Peach Bowl - LSU won 63-28

Last Oklahoma Victory: 1950 Sugar Bowl: OU won 35-0

