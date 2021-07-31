Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Missouri

Old Big Eight Conference foes will reunite in the SEC.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Missouri.

Nickname: Tigers

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Stadium: Memorial Stadium (71,168)

Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz

Claimed Football National Titles: 0

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Sitting uncomfortably on the “Rock M” in the north end zone

Football Royalty: Kellen Winslow, Roger Wehrli, Johnny Roland, Chase Daniel

Famous Alumni: Jon Hamm, Sheryl Crow, Sam Walton, Tennessee Williams

Of Note: This is not the first time around for the Tigers and the Sooners. Missouri was a member of the Big Eight from 1907-1995, only “changing” conferences when the Big Eight expanded to form the Big 12 in 1996. The Tigers competed across all sports in the Big 12, winning the Big 12 North in football in 2007 and 2008, eventually falling to the Sooners both years in the Big 12 Championship game. At one point, the OU-Missouri game awarded the winner the Tiger-Sooner Peace Pipe, but the trophy was lost to history in 1975 after it appears Oklahoma misplaced the trophy.

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads 67-24-5

Last Meeting: Sept. 24, 2011 - OU won 38-28

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.