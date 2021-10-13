Here's How Lincoln Riley is Evaluating Oklahoma's Quarterbacks

Picking a starter during training camp is a different process than choosing one in the middle of the season and includes much different criteria.

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley hasn’t had a lot of true quarterback competitions.

Conventional wisdom suggests choosing Baker Mayfield over Trevor Knight wasn’t all that close. Neither was Kyler Murray over Austin Kendall, or Jalen Hurts over Kendall and Tanner Mordecai. Or Spencer Rattler over Mordecai.

But Riley on Tuesday acknowledged some differences between the preseason evaluations and what he’s having to assess now between Rattler and freshman sensation Caleb Williams.

What are some of those differences?

“Good question,” Riley said. “There’s going to be, admittedly, a little bit more feel with this one. But I’ve also got a lot more to go on with both these guys.”

The main thing is when he picks a starter in the preseason, it’s often based strictly off practice.

The body of work from which he has to judge coming out of last week’s gripping victory over Texas is game-based.

“In Spencer’s case,” Riley said Tuesday, “I’ve obviously been in a lot of battles with him. The experience, the trust factor, all of that’s there.

“With Caleb, I’m seeing more reps day in and day out, we’ve got a chance to see him play in some games. You are learning more.”

It’s widely presumed that Riley has already made his call for this week’s 6:30 p.m. Big 12 Conference game against TCU and beyond: Rattler’s ongoing turnover problems and Williams’ big-play ability against the Longhorns made it clear in the minds of many observers that Williams is ready to take the reins. A report in the OU Daily on Tuesday — student reporters observed practice without anyone knowing — indicated that Williams was working with the first team.

Riley, of course, isn’t ready to go there, declining on multiple occasions to publicly name a starter.

Still, Riley said the evaluations will continue. Sometimes he’ll lean on what he’s known from past preseason competitions, but there are significant differences.

“Admittedly, there’s not as many reps to go around as you do in the fall camp,” Riley said. “But now you are talking about specific game plans and what you think is going to be best versus opponents, how guys are practicing.

“We still — regardless, starter or backup — we still give our backup here a decent chunk of the reps. If we were to go 50-50 on the reps, it’s not going to cost the starter a lot and the backups are not going to be getting a whole lot more. I’m really just splitting hairs there. It’s very easily navigated.”

Rattler has hit a rocky patch, to be sure, but there are obvious reasons why Riley refuses to give up on him.

And consider, too, Riley has the No. 1 quarterback in the nation in recruiting classes just two years apart. Both players came to OU to play for him because they’re both special. Riley knows he can win with both.

“Again, I think it’s a heck of a lot more of a problem to me if I feel like I had two guys who ain’t ready. It’s not like I’m not picking between two very good choices. I feel like I’m picking between two really good choices that I think can both go play extremely well and have played extremely well.”

