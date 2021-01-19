Here's what kind of player Oklahoma is getting in Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris

Morris was a priority recruit for virtually every team in the SEC, and he was regarded as one of the best prospects in the nation coming out of high school

Wanya Morris and Eric Gray Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

So exactly what kind of player is Oklahoma getting in Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris?

According Matthew Ray, editor and publisher of SI/Fan Nation network website Volunteer Country, the Sooners are getting a beast who's ready to re-prove himself.

“Morris was the cornerstone of Tennessee’s 2019 recruiting class,” Ray told SI Sooners. “A huge pull out of the metro-Atlanta area at a must-fill position.”

Morris is 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. His recruiting ratings coming out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA, are impressive.

ESPN ranked Morris as the No. 9 overall prospect in the ESPN 300. He was regarded as the No. 3 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 5 offensive tackle.

According to 247 Sports, Morris was a 5-star recruit, the No. 5 player in Georgia, the No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation, and the 28th-best prospect overall.

Wanya Morris against Mississippi State Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

And per his Rivals profile, he was a 4-star recruit, the No. 5 prospect in Georgia, No. 5 among among offensive tackles nationally and No. 41 overall in the class of 2019.

His offer list included Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas A&M in the SEC, Clemson, Florida State, Boston College and Miami in the ACC, Oregon and Oregon State in the Pac-12, Nebraska and Michigan in the Big Ten, and Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12.

“He started double-digit games and was a freshman All-American in 2019,” Ray said. “His sophomore season was derailed a bit by COVID, as he missed over 50 days due to contact tracing. Despite that, Morris still flashed his potential. He played primarily at left tackle for the Vols, but he is able to move inside when asked.

“He should be a great fit at Oklahoma, as he continues to work on his pass pro set and improve his punch for the next level. I can personally tell you that this season left a bad taste in his mouth, and he is hungry to get to work in Norman.”