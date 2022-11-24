How a Stellar Final Two Games Could Lead to Jalil Farooq's Breakout for Oklahoma

In Oklahoma’s long line of playmakers on the outside, Jalil Farooq could be slowly positioning himself to star in the team's future offensive schemes.

Despite unusual drops in Saturday's win over Oklahoma State, the sophomore reeled in his third touchdown of the season on a 30-yard strike from Dillon Gabriel.

Now that the Sooners are bowl eligible, the offense will get a much-needed extra game to generate momentum heading into next year. For a player like Farooq, who seems to be on the verge of a breakout, the last two games of the season could be a big opportunity to prove he’s ready for the spotlight.

The talented playmaker has been Oklahoma’s gadget player all season.

When the new coaching staff took over last January, keeping Farooq was an obvious priority, especially after his close friend Caleb Williams transferred. It’s clear why the wide receiver was at the top of OU’s list, as he’s filled many different roles on the field throughout the fall.

“I feel like my role has evolved by me just being a playmaker,” Farooq said after Oklahoma’s late-October win over Iowa State. “Just taking advantage of any opportunity I have — me getting handoffs, me catching and running, anything that I can do to help the team, that’s what I’m trying to do and that’s what the coaches are using me for, a role player, so that’s what I need to be.”

On the year, Farooq has registered 29 catches for 387 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his work as a receiver, he’s also tallied 12 carries for 113 yards and serves as the team’s primary kick returner. It’s clearly a part of Oklahoma’s weekly game plan to get him the ball.

With Marvin Mims’ status for next season up in the air, Oklahoma’s passing offense will rely heavily on Farooq's development in 2023. If Mims decides to move on, it could be Farooq’s turn to step into a No. 1 wide receiver role. If his counterpart returns for his senior season, Farooq’s ascension will only raise Oklahoma’s offensive ceiling.

“I feel more mature,” Farooq said after practice on Monday night. “I’m becoming more of a leader on the team, a vocal leader. I don’t really talk too much, so I feel like I’m becoming more of a vocal leader for the team. Gaining a more mature role. It feels crazy. Time went by fast.

”It just takes time. I didn’t even notice it was happening. It was just a role that I took in place, pretty much.”

Farooq has been able to step up and make multiple big-time plays this season in an inconsistent Oklahoma offense. Even though his stats don’t jump off the page, the sophomore’s potential is clear. With or without Mims, his junior leap has a chance to be special, and big performances over the last two games could go a long way toward accomplishing that.

“It definitely is (easier to lead),” Farooq said. “It’s easier to do things like that when you’re making plays and stuff. Guys tend to follow a guy (who makes plays).”

