How Drake Stoops' Career Night Helped Fuel a Fast Start for Oklahoma in Bedlam

Saturday night’s Bedlam win was one Drake Stoops won’t soon forget.

On Senior Night, Stoops posted a career day to help Oklahoma jump out to a 28-0 lead that proved to be enough to secure a 28-13 win over Oklahoma State.

The offensive emphasis on Stoops was apparent from OU’s first possession.

Dillon Gabriel connected with the redshirt senior on the second play of the game, hitting Stoops for a 13-yard pass.

Later on the same drive, Stoops produced the spectacular.

Stoops blew by Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan off the line of scrimmage, and Gabriel lofted the ball toward the end zone. As Stoops turned to find the football, he drifted backward but left his feet and twisted through the air to haul in the 33-yard reception and set the Sooners up at the 2-yard line.

Gabriel capitalized on the big play on the next snap, putting the Sooners in front with a touchdown run.

Stoops added another 12-yard catch on Oklahoma’s next drive, which also resulted in points, before finding the end zone near the end of the first quarter.

This time, Gabriel found Stoops streaking down the Oklahoma State sideline and the lefty led his wide receiver for a 23-yard touchdown strike.

“He’s a stud. He did a great job,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said after the game. “I’m proud of him and porous of what he’s done to put himself in these positions.

“He’s created so much trust inside the locker room and with the staff. I can’t say enough good about him.”

Drake Stoops set new career highs for catches (6) and receiving yards (89) on Saturday night against Oklahoma State Bryan Terry / USA TODAY Sports

All of Stoops’ damage was done by halftime, as he finished with career-highs in both receptions with six and yards (89), also adding a score. Gabriel also targeted him on three other occasions, but the two couldn’t connect.

The six receptions surpassed Stoops’ previous career best of four which he recorded twice this season against Kansas and West Virginia.

Saturday’s performance added to what has been Stoops’ best year in the Crimson and Cream.

He’s now hauled in 25 catches this year for 222 yards, which both are career highs, as well as equaling his total of two touchdowns from both 2021 and 2020.

Now bowl eligible, the Sooners will hit the road for one last regular season contest next weekend.

Oklahoma will head to Lubbock to meet up with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.