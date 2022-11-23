How Matt Wells is Helping Oklahoma Ahead of Return to Texas Tech

Things are going to feel a bit different for Matt Wells on Saturday.

The Oklahoma analyst will be returning to familiar stomping grounds, though this trip to Lubbock will see him parked in the away locker room and on the opposite sideline to the one he become accustomed to.

Wells spent 30 games at the helm of the Texas Tech program, posting a 13-17 record for the Red Raiders before getting dismissed last season despite leading his team to a 5-3 record at the time of his firing.

After spending nine seasons in charge between stops at Utah State and Texas Tech, Wells didn’t immediately leap back into the coaching carousel.

When Brent Venables was hired in Norman, Wells and Venables rekindled an old connection which set the wheels in motion for Wells to return to the Sooner State.

“I’ve known Matt and his brother Luke since I came to Oklahoma in 1999,” Venables said on Tuesday. “Great people, really sharp and strong football mind. We stayed in touch throughout the years.

“When he was let go, reached out and stayed in touch. Some point in time after I was here in January, he reached out and talked through some things about what a potential role might be or look like and how we could use his experience and wisdom. He came in with great humility, depth of knowledge of the conference. Here’s kind of who everybody is. There’s a lot that he brings from an experience standpoint that you can always tap into those things.”

Since arriving, Wells has been hard at work organizing Oklahoma’s army of offensive analysts.

All of the support staffers in Norman have jobs to help the Sooners stay ahead, whether that be advanced scouting or recruiting, and Wells’ experience as a head coach has helped him lead the charge.

“He’s been a great addition,” Venables said. “… He oversees all the support staff guys in the offensive room. Like we do with all the offensive and defensive support staffs, they have a lot of things they have to do every day that helps us prepare for today and to always be like a week ahead from an efficiency standpoint.

“He’s done a terrific job. I know it’s been hard on him because he has daughters in high school and college that aren’t here with him. We try to help him as much as we can so that he can try to do both because it’s not an easy thing to do.”

Well’s knowledge of the Big 12 has helped more than just the coaching staff.

Even with all the experience in the conference that the veteran players have, Wells is still able to pass along new information and point out tendencies to prepare for.

“He's just really savvy,” OU tight end Brayden Willis said. “He knows the game and he just can help the coaches out with different aspects in terms of that. He's coached in this conference. He knows this conference as well as anybody.

“So I think that's just kind of giving us little tidbits on the opponent and it's just great to have him around… This is a great guy. A great family man and he does a great job for us in terms of getting a jumpstart on the opponent.”

For Venables, Wells has been more than just the person to spearhead the work done by OU’s analysts.

He’s also been a sounding board to help navigate Venables’ first season as a head coach.

“I’m a first-time head coach. I need some good counsel,” Venables said before the season kicked off in July. “A wise man learns from others. So I’m going to try to surround myself with as many people as I can that can help me. I’m just one person. I just have one brain. If we’re going to be successful, it’s not going to be just because of me. It’s going to be because of all of us, the Oklahoma football family – players, coaches, support staff, everyone.”

At the time, Venables said that Wells is too talented to stick around as just an analyst for too long, but the coaching staff has appreciated his time on campus.

“Matt is one of the most respected people in the state of Oklahoma when it comes to coaches,” Venables said. “How he does what he does, he stands for all the right things. We’ve stayed in touch a lot through the years. We’re getting a quality football coach, an incredible football coach and football mind.

“But also he’s someone who stands for all the right things in the game. He does things the right way and he has a tremendous, tremendous reputation.”

