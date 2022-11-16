How Oklahoma is Preparing for 'Explosive' Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defense is preparing for another mobile threat.

A week after letting West Virginia backup quarterback Garrett Greene run for 119 yards and two touchdowns in OU’s 23-20 loss to the Mountaineers, the Sooner defense will have to bottle up one of the conference’s premier playmakers.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders told the media he was taking the field in Bedlam this weekend to lead the No. 22-ranked Cowboys.

Battling through injury this season, Sanders has thrown for 2,261 yards and 16 touchdowns and only five interceptions while completing 58.5 percent of his passes.

He’s also added another 628 yards and two scores on the ground so far this year, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

But what separates Sanders in the eyes of the Oklahoma coaching staff is the wealth of experience he brings to the table.

“I think we figured it up (Sunday),” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “Going back to his high school days, he’s had 90 something career starts as either a high school quarterback or a college quarterback. That’s a lot of snaps when you’re starting 90 something ball games.”

Brent Venables has stressed the value of experienced leadership on the field since he returned to Norman, and Oklahoma State’s leader is the embodiment of the impact a skilled veteran can have on a team.

“He’s incredibly experienced. He’s a winner,” Venables said. “He’s instinctive. He’s fast. He’s explosive… He’s got a lot of moxie. You can tell he’s played a lot of football. The team rallies behind him, plays off his leadership and his energy.

“Sometimes, the worst thing you can do is cover everybody because he can really run. He’s a true dual-threat guy. They’ve got designed quarterback runs for him. They do a good job of moving the launch point. He makes all the throws. Really an excellent player.”

The Sooners know first hand just how dynamic Sanders can be.

In last year’s 37-33 Bedlam victory for the Cowboys, Sanders led OSU to 13 points in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a 37-yard touchdown run that cut OU’s lead to two points.

To combat Sanders’ mobility, Oklahoma’s defensive line will have to stay disciplined in its pass rush.

“I think if you look at mobile quarterbacks across the board, when teams spread you out, it creates space with formations,” Roof said. “They also create scramble lanes, running lanes, and what we have to do is we have to do a really good job of closing off those scramble lanes with our rush, whether it’s a three-man rush or a four-man rush, whatever you do to have a rush plan in place to be able to limit his area of operation and keep him in the pocket.”

OU defensive end Ethan Downs said the team is trying to eliminate mental errors in practice this week, both in how they defend mobile quarterbacks but also in eliminating penalties.

“The flags bit us in the butt (last week),” Downs said. “So we’re trying not to beat ourselves. That’s where we’re at right now is our discipline.”

Downs and the defense are well aware of the threat Sanders will pose at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, but he said the defensive line is excited for the opportunity to try and notch a massive Bedlam win on ABC.

“He’s played a long time. He’s a mature guy and he knows ball,” Downs said. “He knows how to lead his team and they trust him so it’s going to be a great challenge. And probably the last time we’re going to play him in this stadium so it’s exciting.

“Just take advantage of it. Own it and no regrets. And we can’t beat ourselves because if we play our best and they play their best, I believe we’re going to come out with the victory no matter who we play.”

