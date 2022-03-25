In-State 2023 3-Star ATH Morgan Pearson on Oklahoma: 'It's a Crazy Fan Base. Crazy.'

Pearson is rated as the No. 74 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports' composite rankings, but does also play defense currently in high school.

MANSFIELD, TX – Under Brent Venables, there has been a clear re-emphasis for Oklahoma in recruiting in-state kids to come to the state’s premier program.

Earlier this winter, the Sooners added 2022 Oklahoma City wide receiver Gavin Freeman and 2023 McAlester, OK athlete Erik McCarty into the fold.

Perhaps 2023 3-star athlete Morgan Pearson out of Plainview High School in Ardmore, OK could be one to join them down the line.

“Obviously OU, Texas A&M, TCU, Baylor, all those schools,” Pearson told SI Sooners about which schools were leading in his recruitment. “They be sticking out a lot.”

Pearson is an incredible athlete, playing both offense and defense in high school at a high level along with being an elite baseball talent.

In fact, he has held an offer from Oklahoma to play baseball in Norman dating all the way back to June of 2020.

The allure of playing close to his hometown with many fellow Oklahomans and players he’s familiar with is a clear draw.

“It’s an hour from home, it’s right there,” Pearson said. “Everybody I know goes there. It feels like playing back at high school. Just the same thing, really.”

While Pearson does not currently hold a scholarship offer from the Sooners to play football, he does from other power five programs such as Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Arkansas and Pittsburgh.

But, as Pearson noted to SI Sooners, it’s Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and Baylor, among others, that currently have his eye the most.

This comes despite the recent regime change with the Sooners following Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC and the insertion of Venables as head coach and Jeff Lebby as the new offensive coordinator.

Even with the change from an offensive-minded head coach to a defensive one, Pearson feels like he fits right in regardless thanks to his playing of both sides of the ball.

“It’s different for sure,” Pearson said. “They’re (current OU staff) more defensive sided. Lincoln (Riley) and their staff was more offensive sided. So I feel like, me being a two-way player, it’s a little bit different, but it’s (also) the same, kind of.”

While Pearson above all else wants to “go where the best fit is,” the familiarity with Oklahoma helps them push toward the top of his list.

The Ardmore native is a frequent visitor of Norman and Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and has thoughts of what it could be like to play his home games there in the near future.

“A lot of times,” Pearson said when asked how often he has visited Norman. “This year alone I was there three or four times for a game.”

“It’s a crazy fan base. Crazy.”