Skip to main content

In-State 2023 3-Star ATH Morgan Pearson on Oklahoma: 'It's a Crazy Fan Base. Crazy.'

Pearson is rated as the No. 74 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports' composite rankings, but does also play defense currently in high school.

MANSFIELD, TX – Under Brent Venables, there has been a clear re-emphasis for Oklahoma in recruiting in-state kids to come to the state’s premier program.

Earlier this winter, the Sooners added 2022 Oklahoma City wide receiver Gavin Freeman and 2023 McAlester, OK athlete Erik McCarty into the fold.

Perhaps 2023 3-star athlete Morgan Pearson out of Plainview High School in Ardmore, OK could be one to join them down the line.

“Obviously OU, Texas A&M, TCU, Baylor, all those schools,” Pearson told SI Sooners about which schools were leading in his recruitment. “They be sticking out a lot.”

Pearson is an incredible athlete, playing both offense and defense in high school at a high level along with being an elite baseball talent.

In fact, he has held an offer from Oklahoma to play baseball in Norman dating all the way back to June of 2020.

The allure of playing close to his hometown with many fellow Oklahomans and players he’s familiar with is a clear draw.

“It’s an hour from home, it’s right there,” Pearson said. “Everybody I know goes there. It feels like playing back at high school. Just the same thing, really.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Pearson does not currently hold a scholarship offer from the Sooners to play football, he does from other power five programs such as Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Arkansas and Pittsburgh.

But, as Pearson noted to SI Sooners, it’s Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and Baylor, among others, that currently have his eye the most.

This comes despite the recent regime change with the Sooners following Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC and the insertion of Venables as head coach and Jeff Lebby as the new offensive coordinator.

Even with the change from an offensive-minded head coach to a defensive one, Pearson feels like he fits right in regardless thanks to his playing of both sides of the ball.

“It’s different for sure,” Pearson said. “They’re (current OU staff) more defensive sided. Lincoln (Riley) and their staff was more offensive sided. So I feel like, me being a two-way player, it’s a little bit different, but it’s (also) the same, kind of.”

While Pearson above all else wants to “go where the best fit is,” the familiarity with Oklahoma helps them push toward the top of his list.

The Ardmore native is a frequent visitor of Norman and Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and has thoughts of what it could be like to play his home games there in the near future.

“A lot of times,” Pearson said when asked how often he has visited Norman. “This year alone I was there three or four times for a game.”

“It’s a crazy fan base. Crazy.”

SB - Nicole May, Hall of Fame Classic, Softball Generic, Softball OKC, WCWS Generic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball Embracing its 'Beatles Moment'

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Lebby_3
Football

Oklahoma's Offense Ramping up the Speed at Spring Practice Under Jeff Lebby

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Alyssa Brito
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Outfielder Alyssa Brito Zoom

By John E. Hoover15 hours ago
Lynnsie Elam
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Catcher Lynnsie Elam Zoom

By John E. Hoover15 hours ago
Skip 3-24
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

By Josh Callaway17 hours ago
Patty Gasso Zoom 3-24
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso Zoom

By John E. Hoover18 hours ago
3-24 Jeff Lebby
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
3-24 Andrew Raym
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Andrew Raym Media Session

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago