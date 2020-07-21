AllSooners
Jalen Hurts Inks Contract With Eagles, Gets $1.94M Signing Bonus

Parker Thune

Jalen Hurts made things official Monday, putting pen to paper on his first professional contract.

The Philadelphia Eagles' second-round draft pick signed for four years at a figure just above $6 million, and nabbed a $1.94 million signing bonus as a sweetener. He'll enter 2020 as Carson Wentz's backup, and should see usage in gadget packages on a regular basis.

The Eagles selected the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback 53rd overall in April, making him the third Sooner off the draft board (Ceedee Lamb and Kenneth Murray preceded him). With Hurts now under contract, Philly has now signed their entire 2020 draft class.

Hurts is coming off a prolific senior season at Oklahoma, as he accounted for over 5,000 total yards and found the end zone 53 times. He finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up to LSU's Joe Burrow, and led the Sooners to a third straight berth in the College Football Playoff. Before transferring to Oklahoma, Hurts spent three years at Alabama, where he appeared in three national championship games and won one title.

Though Hurts will likely be limited to situational usage in Philadelphia, it's worth noting that Wentz has an extensive history of injuries. He missed the Eagles' Super Bowl LII run with a torn ACL, and earlier this year, a concussion forced him out of his postseason debut in the first quarter. He's played a full 16-game slate twice in his four professional seasons.

Beyond Wentz and Hurts, the only other quarterback currently on the Eagles' roster is veteran backup Nate Sudfeld.

