Two days before Oklahoma was set to resume preseason workouts, one of the Sooners' more prominent defenders is in hot water.

Per a report from SoonerScoop on Wednesday morning, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond has been arrested in Cleveland County on charges of alleged DUI. He was booked into the Cleveland County detention center at 3:34 a.m.

Redmond, a former five-star recruit from Midwest City, played in 13 games for the Sooners last year and made four starts. He was expected to play a significant role on the defensive line once again in 2020, but it's now possible he'll face a suspension to start the season.

The last thing Oklahoma needed was another huge hit to their depth in the trenches. The Sooners will presumably open the campaign without preseason All-Big 12 defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who stands to miss the first several games due to a failed drug test last December. Perkins has appealed the suspension.

It's unclear at this point what discipline Redmond will face.

SI Sooners will provide updates on the situation as more details become available.

