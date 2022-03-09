Jeremiah Hall Improving on Combine Performance at Oklahoma Pro Day

The OU tight end/H-back is taking advantage of his chance to impress NFL Scouts on Wednesday.

NORMAN — Jeremiah Hall is taking advantage of his chance to impress NFL scouts at Oklahoma’s Pro Day.

The tight end/H-back looked to build on his performance in last week’s NFL Combine, as he had a second chance to show NFL franchises why they should take a shot on him at full back on Wednesday morning in Norman.

Hall posted immediate improvements in the first three drills of the day.

First, the Charlotte, NC, native flashed a 33-inch vertical leap, a four inch improvement over the 29 inches he leapt at the Combine in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah Hall Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

Then, Hall shaved some time off his 40-yard dash.

He finished with a 4.96 second 40 last week, but ran an unofficial 4.79 second 40-yard dash on the hand timer in Norman.

Hall then moved over to the 20-yard shuttle drill, where he shaved a tenth of a second off of his Combine time.

The former Sooner captain ran a 4.52 second 20-yard shuttle on Pro Day.

As fewer and fewer teams trot out fullbacks on Sunday’s, it was important for Hall to continue to show his athletic upside to pair with his production from his senior season.

In an increased role in the offense last year, Hall caught 32 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

Throughout his career in Norman, he averaged 11.1 yards per catch, totaling 757 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches.

Hall was just one of 12 Sooners who participated in OU’s Pro Day on Wednesday, joined by his fellow 10 Combine invitees and also defensive lineman LaRon Stokes.

