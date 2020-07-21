Sooner Nation now knows who Lincoln Riley had his emoji eyes on.

Four-star 2022 wide receiver Jordan Hudson, a native of Garland, Texas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma in a tweet early Tuesday afternoon.

Hudson is the second Sooner commit in the 2022 class, following linebacker Kobie McKinzie. He'd indicated on social media Monday night that his decision was soon to come, and Lincoln Riley rolled out his infamous eyes just moments after Hudson's tweet.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hudson is the No. 15 overall wide receiver in 247Sports' composite rankings, and chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Texas, USC and others.

