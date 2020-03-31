Lincoln Riley tweeted the eyes Monday morning.

By day's end, Sooner Nation knew who those eyes were looking at.

Class of 2021 defensive back Jordan Mukes, who plays his prep ball in Choctaw, announced that he'd be staying in the Sooner State and donning the crimson and cream.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound standout had seen a flurry of offers come his way over the last few weeks. He's managed to draw the attention of college coaches across the nation after just one - yes, one - season of high school football.

"I kind of always knew if OU was to offer me I would go there," Mukes told 247Sports. "I always told our linebacker, Jeff Roberson, that I would be going to OU to beat him while he was at Oklahoma State. I just always grew up an OU fan and wanted to play there."

In his first year on the gridiron, Mukes displayed a natural feel for the secondary and a hard-nosed style of play. That, in conjunction with his size and raw athleticism, helped him become an overnight sensation in recruiting circles.

"People would always tell me that my length, speed and athleticism was perfect for football, so I went out and played this past year," Mukes said. "It's all happened so fast with offers coming and people really taking notice of me."

Acquiring and developing size in the secondary has been one of Alex Grinch's priorities since taking over as defensive coordinator in 2019. It's pretty evident that Mukes fits Grinch's mold. Assuming Mukes indeed signs with the Sooners, he'll join a suddenly fearsome secondary that's already added 2020 recruits Justin Harrington, Bryson Washington, and Kendall Dennis. Mukes hopes he's not the last addition, either.

I want [2022 five-star recruit] Gentry Williams to come with me to Norman," Mukes says. "There are a few guys I am working on or have worked on me to commit, too."

