Meet Oklahoma CB Kani Walker: He Found a Home, Now He's Turning Heads

The Sooners' sophomore cornerback transferred from Louisville and now is looking forward to making a name a name for himself at OU.

When Kani Walker transferred from Louisville, he was looking for a place he could call home forever.

After a disappointing season with the Cardinals, Walker knew he wanted to find family at his next landing spot.

“You don’t play football for the rest of your life, and to me that’s one of the most important reasons why I chose OU,” said Walker. “Life after football, then what? Can I come back to these coaches and these facilities and still feel welcomed home? For me, it was a no-brainer. And of course, we’re at Oklahoma.”

Walker, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman, was able to make the Oklahoma connection thanks to his high school coach, Johnny White of Douglas County High School, and his relationship with OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

While Walker wasn’t able make the immediate impact he was looking for at Louisville, he’s already turning heads at Oklahoma. Walker has made a name for himself so far as a physical, hard-hitting safety.

Before transferring from Louisville, cornerbacks coach Bryan Brown mentioned Walker as a player who could potentially start and would certainly enjoy an expanded role next season.

Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Oklahoma cornerback Kani Walker (left) Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners OU corner Kani Walker goes through drills at practice. Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Kani Walker is already competing for a spot in the rotation.

Walker alluded to the coaching staff frequently reminding him to play to his size, as he’s in a secondary room surrounded by smaller defensive backs.

One of the things that this coaching staff does so well is allowing players to play freely, and the Suwanee, GA, product has benefitted.

“Coach Valai says you are not a corner that plays football, you are a football player that plays corner,” said Walker. “They want you to have the scheme of the defense and play within the scheme of the defense, but also just go make a play. Just be a football player.”

For Walker and the rest of the defense, a fresh start and a new coaching staff means new opportunities. Many of the players on the current roster have had limited opportunities to shine on the field.

The hunger that Walker brings from his last stop, combined with his personal expectations and the fact that he’s a redshirt freshman makes it hard to temper excitement about his potential.

“I'm hungry,” Walker said with a smile. “I feel like this is the time to really make a name for myself. If I don’t live up to this opportunity, it’ll be on me. It’s not like they aren’t giving me the chance.”

Part of Walker’s statement alludes to a common theme in the secondary: nothing is set in stone. With no set starters, the group is making each other better and stacking up depth.

The Sooners struggled down the stretch last season with talent in the secondary. With a veteran group full of snaps and experience, a talented player like Walker could really spice up the cornerback room.

“Coach Valai, Coach (Brent) Venables and Coach Roof are all giving me a fair shot to do what I can do,” Walker said. “I’m hungry. I can’t wait for Saturday.”