As SI Sooners reported last week, Kelvin Gilliam and Damond Harmon are seriously considering the possibility of joining forces at the collegiate level.

The Highland Springs, VA, teammates have both placed Oklahoma in their top schools list, and would be key defensive additions to Alex Grinch’s 2021 class. Harmon, a 3-star defensive back, will commit on Aug. 1. Gilliam, a 4-star defensive end, hasn’t announced plans to commit. But one of his closest friends happens to be Oklahoma’s most ballyhooed commit: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams.

“With him and I talking, I knew he was going to choose Oklahoma just because of the opportunity he has there,” Gilliam told SO Sooners. “[It’s] an opportunity that a lot of guys have at Oklahoma right now — an opportunity to play early and compete for a national championship.”

Gilliam doesn’t have any doubt that Norman is the right place for Williams. At a program that has produced three consecutive Heisman finalists and two winners, it’s as good a time as ever to be the Sooners’ signal-caller.

“Oklahoma is Quarterback U,” Gilliam said. “So you know that he’s going to go there and do some things down there. You’ve seen guys like Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, see what’s been done with elite quarterbacks like that. Caleb Williams going there is great.”

And does it increase the odds that Gilliam also becomes a Sooner?

“Yeah, it does,” he acknowledged. “Caleb’s putting a special class together. So when you have the opportunity to be a part of that, it’s attractive.”

Gilliam has stated repeatedly that he’s in no hurry to make a decision, and the drawn-out COVID-19 pandemic has solidified his timeline.

“I talked to my parents — I was going to release a top five and be committed by August [before COVID-19],” he said. “But I’ll take some visits and find the option that’s the best option. We did some [virtual visits] as soon as this quarantine happened and we’re still doing some more.”

Oklahoma’s virtual visits have earned rave reviews from several recruits, including 4-star commit Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. Thus, the Sooners seem to be in good position to land Gilliam. It’s by no means a done deal, but especially given Williams’ influence within the 2021 class, Oklahoma may be able to count Gilliam among their signing class come December.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.